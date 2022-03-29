Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Celebrates Vietnam Veterans

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2022

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    On March 29th, 2022 Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Celebrated Vietnam Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Earl Milligan (U.S. Army Retired) speaks about his personal experiences and how he and other Vietnam Veterans were treated coming home.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 04:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 839637
    VIRIN: 220329-A-GW628-280
    Filename: DOD_108918884
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Vietnam Veterans
    Vietnam War
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

