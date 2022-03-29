On March 29th, 2022 Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Celebrated Vietnam Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Earl Milligan (U.S. Army Retired) speaks about his personal experiences and how he and other Vietnam Veterans were treated coming home.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 04:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|839637
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-GW628-280
|Filename:
|DOD_108918884
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Celebrates Vietnam Veterans, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
