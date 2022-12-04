VMM 268 Ospreys Soar Over Darwin

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 reinforced, Air Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, fly MV-22 Ospreys over downtown Darwin, NT, Australia, using large flight tactics during an administrative movement on April 12, 2022. VMM 268 flew the Ospreys from Darwin Port, to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, strengthening the squadron's support of MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
