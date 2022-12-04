Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 268 Ospreys Soar Over Darwin

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 reinforced, Air Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, fly MV-22 Ospreys over downtown Darwin, NT, Australia, using large flight tactics during an administrative movement on April 12, 2022. VMM 268 flew the Ospreys from Darwin Port, to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, strengthening the squadron's support of MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 01:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839622
    VIRIN: 220412-M-NR281-1001
    Filename: DOD_108918723
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM 268 Ospreys Soar Over Darwin, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

