15th MDG laboratory

AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group's medical laboratory technicians have an integral role in sustaining our Airmen’s mission readiness by testing and analyzing specimens, maintaining laboratory records, and performing chemical analysis.



In 2021 alone, the lab was responsible for analyzing over 9,000 COVID-19 samples, ensuring Airmen and their families were provided with proper treatment depending on the diagnosis.