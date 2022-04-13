Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MDG laboratory

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group's medical laboratory technicians have an integral role in sustaining our Airmen’s mission readiness by testing and analyzing specimens, maintaining laboratory records, and performing chemical analysis.

    In 2021 alone, the lab was responsible for analyzing over 9,000 COVID-19 samples, ensuring Airmen and their families were provided with proper treatment depending on the diagnosis.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:21
    medical
    laboratory
    lab
    15 WG
    15 MDG

