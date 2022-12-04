Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Grit to Greatness: Soldiers' Experience in the Desert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Spc. David Cordova 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Two soldiers speak of their experiences in the Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition held in Fort Bliss, Texas. One of the events was performing warrior tasks and battle drills at a squad level.

    Lower third information: Spc. Paulo Dasilva, combat medic specialist (68W), Reynolds Army Health Clinic in Fort Sill.

    Spc. Devin Anderson, medical laboratory technician (68k), Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839587
    VIRIN: 220412-A-UT412-0002
    Filename: DOD_108918272
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Grit to Greatness: Soldiers' Experience in the Desert, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best leader
    RHCCBLC
    BLC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT