Two soldiers speak of their experiences in the Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition held in Fort Bliss, Texas. One of the events was performing warrior tasks and battle drills at a squad level.
Lower third information: Spc. Paulo Dasilva, combat medic specialist (68W), Reynolds Army Health Clinic in Fort Sill.
Spc. Devin Anderson, medical laboratory technician (68k), Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 19:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839587
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-UT412-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108918272
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Grit to Greatness: Soldiers' Experience in the Desert, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS
