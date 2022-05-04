Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiesta 2022- Army Day at the Alamo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Ashlind House 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army North Lt. Gen. John Evans, commanding general of U.S. Army North, spoke amongst the performances of U.S. Army “Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band, U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, and the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, during U.S. Army Day at the Alamo, which is a part of Fiesta 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, April 5, 2022. Army Day at the Alamo honors the culture of Army commands that support Joint Base San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Joint Base San Antonio honors the long-standing partnership between the U.S. military and San Antonio in annual Fiesta events, which commemorate Texas’ independence after the Battle of San Jacinto and the Alamo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 18:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839580
    VIRIN: 220405-A-BW912-001
    Filename: DOD_108918188
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fiesta 2022- Army Day at the Alamo, by SPC Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army North
    U.S. Army Drill Team
    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps
    Fiesta 2022
    U.S. Army “Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band

