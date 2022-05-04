Fiesta 2022- Army Day at the Alamo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army North Lt. Gen. John Evans, commanding general of U.S. Army North, spoke amongst the performances of U.S. Army “Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band, U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, and the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, during U.S. Army Day at the Alamo, which is a part of Fiesta 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, April 5, 2022. Army Day at the Alamo honors the culture of Army commands that support Joint Base San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Joint Base San Antonio honors the long-standing partnership between the U.S. military and San Antonio in annual Fiesta events, which commemorate Texas’ independence after the Battle of San Jacinto and the Alamo.