Combatives B-Roll For Regional Health Command-Central Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839578" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage of the RHC-C Best Leader Competition combatives tournament with interview. The event promotes esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, NCOs, and officers that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.



Lower third information: Regional Health Command-Central Command Sergeant Major, Timothy Sprunger