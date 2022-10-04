Footage of the RHC-C Best Leader Competition combatives tournament with interview. The event promotes esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, NCOs, and officers that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.
Lower third information: Regional Health Command-Central Command Sergeant Major, Timothy Sprunger
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839578
|VIRIN:
|220410-A-UT412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108918161
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combatives B-Roll For Regional Health Command-Central Competition, by SPC David Cordova and SPC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
