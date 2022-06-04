I-WEPTAC 2022

Mission area working groups presented solutions for the Air and Space Forces’ biggest installation and mission support challenges to senior leaders during out-briefs at the Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference April 6-7. Hosted by the Air Force and Mission Support Center, I-WEPTAC provides an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians a forum to provide solutions to better enable Agile Combat Support operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 17:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839570
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108918081
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
