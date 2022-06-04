Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I-WEPTAC 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Mission area working groups presented solutions for the Air and Space Forces’ biggest installation and mission support challenges to senior leaders during out-briefs at the Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference April 6-7. Hosted by the Air Force and Mission Support Center, I-WEPTAC provides an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians a forum to provide solutions to better enable Agile Combat Support operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 17:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839570
    VIRIN: 220406-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_108918081
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S Air Force
    USAF
    AFIMSC
    I-WEPTAC
    U.S. Space Force
    I-WEPTAC 2022
    Air Force and Mission Support Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT