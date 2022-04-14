U.S. Air Force aircraft land, are parked and taxiing on the ramp at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Ten KC-46A Pegasus tankers and eight KC-135RT Stratotankers were relocated to Travis AFB from McConnell AFB as a precaution due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Wichita area. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839558
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917842
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
