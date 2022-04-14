Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircraft land, are parked and taxiing on the ramp at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Ten KC-46A Pegasus tankers and eight KC-135RT Stratotankers were relocated to Travis AFB from McConnell AFB as a precaution due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Wichita area. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:06
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

