Pfc. Hernandez Speaks on Combatives Course Experience

U.S. Army Pfc. Kayla Hernandez, a signal support specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, speaks on her experience during the level one Modern Army Combatives Course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The combatives course is designed to train Soldiers in close-quarters hand-to-hand combat to develop cohesive and lethal teams. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839555
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917824
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLLEGE PARK, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
