    Pfc. Hernandez Speaks on Combatives Course Experience

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kayla Hernandez, a signal support specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, speaks on her experience during the level one Modern Army Combatives Course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The combatives course is designed to train Soldiers in close-quarters hand-to-hand combat to develop cohesive and lethal teams. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839555
    VIRIN: 220325-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_108917824
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: COLLEGE PARK, GA, US

    Combatives
    3ID
    Dogface Soldier
    FortStewart
    WarriorEthos

