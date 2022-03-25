Pfc. Hernandez Speaks on Combatives Course Experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Kayla Hernandez, a signal support specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, speaks on her experience during the level one Modern Army Combatives Course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The combatives course is designed to train Soldiers in close-quarters hand-to-hand combat to develop cohesive and lethal teams. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)