    1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – Fellow Soldiers, friends, and Family celebrated the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Temeko Westbrook to Chief Warrant Officer 5 at Victory Hall, Fort Riley, Kansas April 13, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839536
    VIRIN: 220413-A-YG297-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108917669
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Big Red One
    Warrant Officer
    1ID
    Fort Riley

