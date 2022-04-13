Matthew Cardona and Dr. Jill Biden visit Whiteman Air Force Base to recognize military children in local school district

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Matthew Cardona visit Whiteman Elementary to recognize the military children at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 13, 2022. Dr. Biden recognized Whiteman Elementary's Student 2 Student program that aides the transition of moving into the school district for military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839517
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-HO012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917247
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
