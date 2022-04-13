Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Matthew Cardona and Dr. Jill Biden visit Whiteman Air Force Base to recognize military children in local school district

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Matthew Cardona visit Whiteman Elementary to recognize the military children at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 13, 2022. Dr. Biden recognized Whiteman Elementary's Student 2 Student program that aides the transition of moving into the school district for military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839517
    VIRIN: 220413-F-HO012-1001
    Filename: DOD_108917247
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

