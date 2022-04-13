Matthew Cardona and Dr. Jill Biden visit Whiteman Air Force Base to recognize military children in local school district

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839517" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Matthew Cardona visit Whiteman Elementary to recognize the military children at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 13, 2022. Dr. Biden recognized Whiteman Elementary's Student 2 Student program that aides the transition of moving into the school district for military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)