Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
|04.11.2022
|04.14.2022 13:21
|B-Roll
|839513
|220411-F-IF976-1001
|DOD_108917230
|00:02:03
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|1
|1
