    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839513
    VIRIN: 220411-F-IF976-1001
    Filename: DOD_108917230
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436 APS
    foreign military sales mission
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuroallies

