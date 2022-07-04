Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 BSB conducts 2nd Annual Truck Rodeo

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    04.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts their 2nd annual truck rodeo at Skwierzyna, Poland, April 7th, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839509
    VIRIN: 220407-A-ID188-1001
    Filename: DOD_108917204
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL 

    TAGS

    1ID
    1ABCT
    VCorps
    101BSB
    TruckRodeo

