Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts their 2nd annual truck rodeo at Skwierzyna, Poland, April 7th, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839509
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-ID188-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917204
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101 BSB conducts 2nd Annual Truck Rodeo, by SGT Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT