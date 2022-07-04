Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLIFLC awards first BA degrees

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    DLIFLC awards its first two baccalaureate degrees in foreign language. Tech. Sgt. Joshua Miller, from the 97th Intelligence Squadron out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska,
    became the first recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in foreign language with a concentration in Russian. Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Ruben J. Rivera, stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, became the first recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in foreign language with a concentration in Chinese-Mandarin.

