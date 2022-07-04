DLIFLC awards first BA degrees

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839503" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLIFLC awards its first two baccalaureate degrees in foreign language. Tech. Sgt. Joshua Miller, from the 97th Intelligence Squadron out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska,

became the first recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in foreign language with a concentration in Russian. Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Ruben J. Rivera, stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, became the first recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in foreign language with a concentration in Chinese-Mandarin.