DLIFLC awards first BA degrees

DLIFLC awards its first two baccalaureate degrees in foreign language. Tech. Sgt. Joshua Miller, from the 97th Intelligence Squadron out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska,
became the first recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in foreign language with a concentration in Russian. Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Ruben J. Rivera, stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, became the first recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in foreign language with a concentration in Chinese-Mandarin.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839503
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-PD966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917022
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
