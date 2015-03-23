Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TBI Awareness: Memorial Box

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2015

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    US Army Sgt Fox explains how his memorial box has helped him heal and remember meaningful events and people in his life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2015
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839487
    VIRIN: 150323-O-XH734-128
    Filename: DOD_108916928
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TBI Awareness: Memorial Box, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    traumatic brain injury
    art therapy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT