    Dogface Soldiers Compete in Lacerda Cup, All Army Combatives Championship

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, compete for the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, the Lacerda Cup, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invited 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. Staff Sgt. Travis Zenk and Pfc. Duke Edwards placed 3rd in their individual weight classes against competitors from across all three Army components. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839486
    VIRIN: 220414-A-FW799-314
    Filename: DOD_108916926
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers Compete in Lacerda Cup, All Army Combatives Championship, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combatives
    Fort Benning
    3rd ID
    Dogface soldier
    Lacerda Cup

