Dogface Soldiers Compete in Lacerda Cup, All Army Combatives Championship

Dogface Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, compete for the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, the Lacerda Cup, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invited 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. Staff Sgt. Travis Zenk and Pfc. Duke Edwards placed 3rd in their individual weight classes against competitors from across all three Army components. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.
|04.14.2022
|04.14.2022 12:54
|Package
|839486
|220414-A-FW799-314
|DOD_108916926
|00:00:53
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|1
|1
