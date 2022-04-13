Marine Minute: PFT Season

The Physical Fitness Test, or PFT, is an annual requirement for all Marines. The PFT is designed to test a Marine's strength and stamina to ensure they are meeting physical fitness standards and are ready for the fight. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|04.13.2022
|04.14.2022 10:35
|Package
|839466
|220413-M-JE726-001
|DOD_108916750
|00:01:00
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|0
|0
