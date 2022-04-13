Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: PFT Season

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Physical Fitness Test, or PFT, is an annual requirement for all Marines. The PFT is designed to test a Marine's strength and stamina to ensure they are meeting physical fitness standards and are ready for the fight. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839466
    VIRIN: 220413-M-JE726-001
    Filename: DOD_108916750
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

