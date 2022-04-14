Allied fighter jets secure the skies over eastern Europe

Synopsis
NATO Allies have substantially increased the number of fighter jets on alert across eastern Europe in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Fighter jets from 12 NATO countries are flying from home bases, aircraft carriers and forward airfields to conduct air patrols over Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania around the clock. These fighter jets are actively monitoring the airspace over and adjacent to NATO Allies, standing ready to ensure the safety and integrity of Allied airspace. All NATO and national air policing aircraft operate in accordance with international air safety regulations and coordinate closely with civilian Air Traffic Control.
The fighter jets are also supported by Allied refuelling aircraft and NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to maintain a heightened state of readiness to reinforce the deterrence and defence posture of NATO’s eastern flank.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
NATO IS PROTECTING ALLIED SKIES OVER EASTERN EUROPE
WITH MORE JETS FLYING FROM AIR BASES
AND AIRCRAFT CARRIERS ACROSS THE ALLIANCE
PROVIDING A CONSTANT DEFENSIVE PRESENCE
AND MONITORING THE AIRSPACE
OVER BULGARIA, ESTONIA, LATVIA
LITHUANIA, POLAND AND ROMANIA
BRINGING ADDITIONAL DETERRENCE
AND DEFENSIVE CAPABILITIES
FOLLOWING RUSSIA’S INVASION OF
UKRAINE
NATO FORCES STAND READY
TO SECURE ALLIED AIRSPACE
AGAINST ALL THREATS
