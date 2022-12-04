Commander's Cup 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Camp Darby Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) led inaugural Commander's Cup Series of sporting events kicking off with a 4x50 Free Style Relay swim meet hosted by the Livorno Naval Academy, Livorno, April 12, 2022. Commander's cup is a competition between all the military forces in the provinces of Pisa and Livorno aimed to enhance the esprit de corps and to familiarize with the different military units. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli).