    Commander's Cup 2022

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.12.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Camp Darby Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) led inaugural Commander's Cup Series of sporting events kicking off with a 4x50 Free Style Relay swim meet hosted by the Livorno Naval Academy, Livorno, April 12, 2022. Commander's cup is a competition between all the military forces in the provinces of Pisa and Livorno aimed to enhance the esprit de corps and to familiarize with the different military units. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839450
    VIRIN: 220412-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108916565
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

