Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Supply crates containing explosive material bound for Ukraine are loaded onboard an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 20, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839444
    VIRIN: 220320-F-QD077-2099
    Filename: DOD_108916489
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Foreign Military Sales
    436th APS
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT