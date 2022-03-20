Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

Supply crates containing explosive material bound for Ukraine are loaded onboard an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 20, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839444
|VIRIN:
|220320-F-QD077-2099
|Filename:
|DOD_108916489
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
