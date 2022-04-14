Doolittle Raid 80th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839439" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Doolittle Raid, also known as the Tokyo Raid, was an air raid on 18 April 1942 by the United States on the Japanese capital Tokyo and other places on Honshu during World War II. It was the first air operation to strike the Japanese archipelago, and served as retaliation for the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The raid was planned by, led by, and named after Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle. Narration by Col Dick Cole.