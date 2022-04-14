Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doolittle Raid 80th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Juan Femath   

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    The Doolittle Raid, also known as the Tokyo Raid, was an air raid on 18 April 1942 by the United States on the Japanese capital Tokyo and other places on Honshu during World War II. It was the first air operation to strike the Japanese archipelago, and served as retaliation for the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The raid was planned by, led by, and named after Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle. Narration by Col Dick Cole.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 04:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839439
    VIRIN: 220414-F-HK977-573
    Filename: DOD_108916193
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    History
    Doolittle Raid
    Col Dick Cole
    AF75th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT