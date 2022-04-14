Doolittle Raid 80th Anniversary

The Doolittle Raid, also known as the Tokyo Raid, was an air raid on 18 April 1942 by the United States on the Japanese capital Tokyo and other places on Honshu during World War II. It was the first air operation to strike the Japanese archipelago, and served as retaliation for the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The raid was planned by, led by, and named after Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle. Narration by Col Dick Cole.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 04:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839439
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-HK977-573
|Filename:
|DOD_108916193
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
