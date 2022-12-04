Fort Knox MEDDAC Recognizes SAAPM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839424" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This month we will be highlighting different ways you can actively prevent sexual assaults. Our first video comes from Sgt. Alfred Ladson, he gives his take on this year’s theme ‘Prevention Starts With You’ and highlights how each of us plays a major role in preventing unwanted sexual behavior.