April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This month we will be highlighting different ways you can actively prevent sexual assaults. Our first video comes from Sgt. Alfred Ladson, he gives his take on this year’s theme ‘Prevention Starts With You’ and highlights how each of us plays a major role in preventing unwanted sexual behavior.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|839424
|VIRIN:
|220412-O-IA145-184
|Filename:
|DOD_108915926
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox MEDDAC Recognizes SAAPM, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT