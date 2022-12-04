Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stress Under Fire: Contestants come out guns blazing

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers compete during stress shoot portion during the of the 2022 Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 12, 2022. The event challenges competitors through a 100m sprint, 100m water can carry, and SKED drag while firing the M17 pistol and M4 rifle.

    The competition promotes espirt de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, noncomissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The competition challenges the Army’s best leaders in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839423
    VIRIN: 220412-A-YM380-1002
    Filename: DOD_108915896
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stress Under Fire: Contestants come out guns blazing, by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

