    Obstacle Course B-Roll Package RHCCBLC

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Elijah Ingram 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center is hosting the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition, and this year’s competitors are bringing the heat, as well as enduring it, in the desert sands of Fort Bliss. The 64 participants, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, and junior enlisted soldiers, were broken down into 11 teams to compete. The winning team will move on to represent RHC-C in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition.
    The obstacle course was the second event of a week-long competition on April 10, 2022. During the obstacle course, each soldier was tested on their physical and mental toughness by going through a series of events.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839422
    VIRIN: 220410-A-NL820-007
    Filename: DOD_108915876
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obstacle Course B-Roll Package RHCCBLC, by SPC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHCCBLC

