Obstacle Course B-Roll Package RHCCBLC

William Beaumont Army Medical Center is hosting the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition, and this year’s competitors are bringing the heat, as well as enduring it, in the desert sands of Fort Bliss. The 64 participants, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, and junior enlisted soldiers, were broken down into 11 teams to compete. The winning team will move on to represent RHC-C in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition.
The obstacle course was the second event of a week-long competition on April 10, 2022. During the obstacle course, each soldier was tested on their physical and mental toughness by going through a series of events.
