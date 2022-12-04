U.S. Soldiers compete during stress shoot portion during the of the 2022 Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 12, 2022. The event challenges competitors through a 100m sprint, 100m water can carry, and SKED drag while firing the M17 pistol and M4 rifle.
The competition promotes espirt de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, noncomissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The competition challenges the Army’s best leaders in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
This work, Stress Under Fire: Contestants come out guns blazing, by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
