U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 87th Air Base Wing, 305th Air Mobility Wing, and 514th Air Mobility Wing completed Readiness Exercise 2022 (RE22) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839370
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-JP095-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108915652
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Exercise 2022 JBMDL, by A1C Sergio Avalos, Amn Simonne Barker, TSgt Austin Knox, A1C Joseph Morales and SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
