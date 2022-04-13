Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Exercise 2022 JBMDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos, Airman Simonne Barker, Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox, Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales and Senior Airman Matt Porter

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 87th Air Base Wing, 305th Air Mobility Wing, and 514th Air Mobility Wing completed Readiness Exercise 2022 (RE22) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839370
    VIRIN: 220413-F-JP095-1001
    Filename: DOD_108915652
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    This work, Readiness Exercise 2022 JBMDL, by A1C Sergio Avalos, Amn Simonne Barker, TSgt Austin Knox, A1C Joseph Morales and SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

