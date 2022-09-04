Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Airman Mark Colmenares and Senior Airman Brittany Wich

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau parade San Antonio, April 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares and Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839304
    VIRIN: 220409-F-F3616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108915219
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade, by Amn Mark Colmenares and SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Antonio
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    340FTG
    960CW
    Fiesta 2022
    2022 Fiesta Flambeau parade
    23IS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT