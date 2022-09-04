Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau parade San Antonio, April 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares and Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839304
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-F3616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108915219
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade, by Amn Mark Colmenares and SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
