USS Forrest Sherman Returns to NAVSTA Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (April 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returns to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, April 13, 2022. Forrest Sherman deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)