Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman Returns to NAVSTA Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    220413-N-KK394-2001
    NORFOLK, Va. (April 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returns to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, April 13, 2022. Forrest Sherman deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839291
    VIRIN: 220413-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_108914982
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Returns to NAVSTA Norfolk, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    Norfolk
    DDG 98
    USS Forrest Sherman
    RTHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT