Practice with the 120mm mortar system (B-ROLL)

U.S. Army mortarmen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, practice emplacement and firing missions with the 120mm mortar system at Dandolo Training Area in Pordenone, Italy on Apr. 12, 2022. Paratroopers gain the knowledge to compute fire missions by both analog and digital means, and supervise and direct high angle fires from a mortar element. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
