    SMP Days of Service 2022

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    This year’s SMP Days of Service has kicked off! For information on how you can get involved, contact your local SMP Coordinator.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 10:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 839276
    VIRIN: 220401-M-JB228-325
    Filename: DOD_108914741
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMP Days of Service 2022, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Single Marine Program
    Clean Up
    Volunteering
    SMP
    Days of Service

