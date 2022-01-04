This year’s SMP Days of Service has kicked off! For information on how you can get involved, contact your local SMP Coordinator.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 10:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|839276
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-JB228-325
|Filename:
|DOD_108914741
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SMP Days of Service 2022, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT