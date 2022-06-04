German Marksmanship Badge Award Ceremony

The 7th Army Training Command Headquarters hosted an award ceremony for U.S. Soldiers that earned the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur. The German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area, LTC Florian Rommel, awarded badges and certificates to Soldiers that qualified on the German weapons systems.
Lower Third Information
@00:09
LTC Florian Rommel
German Military Representative, Grafenwoehr Training Area
@00:19
SSG Marcellus Jordan
7th Army Training Command NCO Academy, Instructor
@00:37
MSG André Potzler
Schützenschnur Range NCOIC
