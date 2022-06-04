German Marksmanship Badge Award Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Army Training Command Headquarters hosted an award ceremony for U.S. Soldiers that earned the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur. The German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area, LTC Florian Rommel, awarded badges and certificates to Soldiers that qualified on the German weapons systems.



Lower Third Information



@00:09

LTC Florian Rommel

German Military Representative, Grafenwoehr Training Area



@00:19

SSG Marcellus Jordan

7th Army Training Command NCO Academy, Instructor



@00:37

MSG André Potzler

Schützenschnur Range NCOIC