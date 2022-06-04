Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Marksmanship Badge Award Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Shamel Joyner and Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta

    AFN Bavaria

    The 7th Army Training Command Headquarters hosted an award ceremony for U.S. Soldiers that earned the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur. The German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area, LTC Florian Rommel, awarded badges and certificates to Soldiers that qualified on the German weapons systems.

    @00:09
    LTC Florian Rommel
    German Military Representative, Grafenwoehr Training Area

    @00:19
    SSG Marcellus Jordan
    7th Army Training Command NCO Academy, Instructor

    @00:37
    MSG André Potzler
    Schützenschnur Range NCOIC

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 11:27
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, German Marksmanship Badge Award Ceremony, by SGT Shamel Joyner and SGT Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Grafenwoehr
    Stronger Together
    Schützenschnur
    7ATC
    German Marksmanship

