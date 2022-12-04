Airborne Operation (B-ROLL)

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on Apr. 12, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839197
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-DO858-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108914276
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
