    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airborne Operation (B-ROLL)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.12.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on Apr. 12, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839197
    VIRIN: 220412-A-DO858-0002
    Filename: DOD_108914276
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    GarrisonItaly

