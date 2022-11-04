Altus Airmen Honor Holocaust Remembrance Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839005" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Altus Air Force Base Airmen observed Holocaust Remembrance Days with a candle lighting ceremony and a 24 hour candle walk/run. The commemoration will end with a video call from a holocaust survivor, who will share their experience and answer any questions Airmen may have. There will be multiple locations on base to take part in the call, including the base theater, the freedom community center, the medical group and others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)