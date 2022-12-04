Get pumped for Readiness Challenge VIII! The Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge will move one step close to its full return following an initial operational capability (IOC) competition April 18-22 at the Silver Flag Training Site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
The challenge is hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, a primary subordinate unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and is a capstone event that demonstrates Department of the Air Force civil engineers are ready to conduct full-spectrum, integrated base response and recovery operations, said Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Craig Bradshaw, chief of contingency training and event lead at AFCEC.
Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 16:45
Category:
|PSA
Location:
|JBSA - LACKLAND, TX, US
