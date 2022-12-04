video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Get pumped for Readiness Challenge VIII! The Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge will move one step close to its full return following an initial operational capability (IOC) competition April 18-22 at the Silver Flag Training Site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

The challenge is hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, a primary subordinate unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and is a capstone event that demonstrates Department of the Air Force civil engineers are ready to conduct full-spectrum, integrated base response and recovery operations, said Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Craig Bradshaw, chief of contingency training and event lead at AFCEC.