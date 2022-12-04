Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge

    JBSA - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Get pumped for Readiness Challenge VIII! The Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge will move one step close to its full return following an initial operational capability (IOC) competition April 18-22 at the Silver Flag Training Site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
    The challenge is hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, a primary subordinate unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and is a capstone event that demonstrates Department of the Air Force civil engineers are ready to conduct full-spectrum, integrated base response and recovery operations, said Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Craig Bradshaw, chief of contingency training and event lead at AFCEC.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838988
    VIRIN: 220412-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_108913041
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JBSA - LACKLAND, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    United States Air Force
    #CE
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    #AlwaysReady
    #ReadinessChallenge

