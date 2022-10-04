Soldiers tread water during Combat Water Survival

Staff Sgt. Brent Kern, the Combat Water Survival NCOIC and Sgt. James Tabong, a behavioral health specialist assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center shares details and experiences about the Combat Water Survival event as part of the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition on April 10, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. William Beaumont Army Medical Center is hosting the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition, and this year 64 participants, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, and junior enlisted soldiers, were broken down into 11 teams to compete. The winning team will move on to represent RHC-C in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838981
|VIRIN:
|220410-A-BC333-034
|Filename:
|DOD_108912919
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|WOODLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
