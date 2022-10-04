Soldiers tread water during Combat Water Survival

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Brent Kern, the Combat Water Survival NCOIC and Sgt. James Tabong, a behavioral health specialist assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center shares details and experiences about the Combat Water Survival event as part of the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition on April 10, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. William Beaumont Army Medical Center is hosting the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition, and this year 64 participants, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, and junior enlisted soldiers, were broken down into 11 teams to compete. The winning team will move on to represent RHC-C in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition.