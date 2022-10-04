Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers tread water during Combat Water Survival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass and Sgt. Brahim Douglas

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Staff Sgt. Brent Kern, the Combat Water Survival NCOIC and Sgt. James Tabong, a behavioral health specialist assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center shares details and experiences about the Combat Water Survival event as part of the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition on April 10, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. William Beaumont Army Medical Center is hosting the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition, and this year 64 participants, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, and junior enlisted soldiers, were broken down into 11 teams to compete. The winning team will move on to represent RHC-C in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838981
    VIRIN: 220410-A-BC333-034
    Filename: DOD_108912919
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: WOODLAND, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers tread water during Combat Water Survival, by PFC Maxwell Bass and SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Army Soldiers
    WBAMC
    Combat Water Survival
    RHCCBLC
    RHC-C BEST LEADER COMPETITION
    Fort Bliss Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT