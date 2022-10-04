Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838975
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-MO425-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108912677
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
