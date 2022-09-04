Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838973
    VIRIN: 220409-F-MO425-7002
    Filename: DOD_108912649
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TitansOfFlight

