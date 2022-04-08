1st Quarter Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group participate in the first quarter load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 8, 2022. This was the first load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath to include the 495th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 04:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838921
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-AF991-514
|Filename:
|DOD_108912092
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1

