Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After COVID-forced closure, coffee kiosk returns to BACH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    A coffee kiosk located near the C-entrance of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was formally reopened during a ribbon cutting ceremony April 11. The coffee kiosk, popular with patients and staff, closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as it fell within the footprint of a COVID Clinic established to care for patients sick with the highly infectious disease. With the C-building now back to its pre-pandemic mission housing primary and specialty care clinics, hospital and AAFES leaders wanted to restore the kiosk enjoyed by patients and staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838903
    VIRIN: 220411-O-OT285-161
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108911769
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After COVID-forced closure, coffee kiosk returns to BACH, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Patients

    morale

    staff

    MWR

    coffee kiosk

    MTF

    DHA

    military treatment facility

    Army hospital

    TAGS

    BACH
    AAFES
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT