After COVID-forced closure, coffee kiosk returns to BACH

A coffee kiosk located near the C-entrance of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was formally reopened during a ribbon cutting ceremony April 11. The coffee kiosk, popular with patients and staff, closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as it fell within the footprint of a COVID Clinic established to care for patients sick with the highly infectious disease. With the C-building now back to its pre-pandemic mission housing primary and specialty care clinics, hospital and AAFES leaders wanted to restore the kiosk enjoyed by patients and staff.