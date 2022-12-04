Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Aviation Brigade Army Aviation 39th birthday run

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Col. Richard Tucker, 1st Aviation Brigade commander, explains why bringing the brigade together builds esprit de corps and the importance of sexual assault awareness on the Army Aviation's 39th Birthday, Fort Rucker, Alabama, April 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838900
    VIRIN: 220412-A-TT120-170
    Filename: DOD_108911689
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Aviation Brigade Army Aviation 39th birthday run, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    service
    sharp
    army
    aviation
    brigade run

