Why did you become a victim advocate?

Staff Sgt. Alicia Pruden tells Team Mildenhall her story during SAPM, highlighting the importance of our selfless and dedicated VVAs.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 08:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|838887
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-AB266-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108911606
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
