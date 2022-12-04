Operations Specialist "A" School

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Radarman rating, first established in 1943, was disestablished in 1971 with the responsibilities delved out to the Electronic Technician, and the newly established, Operations Specialist and Electronic Warfare Technician ratings.



Operations Specialists operate radar, navigation, and communications equipment in combat information centers on the ship's bridge. They detect and track ships, aircraft, and missiles.



Operations Specialist class "A" school is 10 weeks long, and the school is located in Great Lakes, Illinois. The OS rating requires a 60 month (5 year) service obligation.