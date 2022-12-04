Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Specialist "A" School

    The Radarman rating, first established in 1943, was disestablished in 1971 with the responsibilities delved out to the Electronic Technician, and the newly established, Operations Specialist and Electronic Warfare Technician ratings.

    Operations Specialists operate radar, navigation, and communications equipment in combat information centers on the ship's bridge. They detect and track ships, aircraft, and missiles.

    Operations Specialist class "A" school is 10 weeks long, and the school is located in Great Lakes, Illinois. The OS rating requires a 60 month (5 year) service obligation.

    Operation Specialist
    OS. RRL
    Ready Reliable Learning
    NETC Naval Education and Training Command

