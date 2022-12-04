The Radarman rating, first established in 1943, was disestablished in 1971 with the responsibilities delved out to the Electronic Technician, and the newly established, Operations Specialist and Electronic Warfare Technician ratings.
Operations Specialists operate radar, navigation, and communications equipment in combat information centers on the ship's bridge. They detect and track ships, aircraft, and missiles.
Operations Specialist class "A" school is 10 weeks long, and the school is located in Great Lakes, Illinois. The OS rating requires a 60 month (5 year) service obligation.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 08:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838886
|VIRIN:
|220412-O-HL750-371
|Filename:
|DOD_108911605
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operations Specialist "A" School, by Robert Catalano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT