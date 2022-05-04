U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Paul F. Thomas, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, speaks at the Sea Air and Space maritime expo in Washington D.C., Apr 5, 2022. Interviewer, Loretta Haring, asked Thomas a series of questions regarding innovation and the future of the Coast Guard.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 08:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|838884
|VIRIN:
|220405-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108911570
|Length:
|00:11:16
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Speaks at Sea Air Space conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT