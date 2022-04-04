Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander Speaks at Sea Air Space conference

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Steven D. Poulin, Atlantic Area commander, speaks at the Sea Air and Space maritime expo in Washington D.C., Apr 4, 2022. Interviewer, Loretta Haring, asked Poulin a series of questions regarding innovation and the future of the Coast Guard.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 08:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 838883
    VIRIN: 220404-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108911567
    Length: 00:19:39
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

