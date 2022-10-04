Regional Health Command Central Best Leader Competition Obstacle Course

William Beaumont Army Medical Center is hosting the Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Leader Competition, and this year 64 participants, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, and junior enlisted soldiers, were broken down into 11 teams to compete. The winning team will move on to represent RHC-C in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. The obstacle course was the second event of a week-long competition on April 10, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
