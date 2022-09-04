Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Best Ranger Competition Day 2 Demolition Lane B-Roll (120 fps)

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Benjamin Pritchett and Sgt. Joseph Wegman prepare a door breaching demolition charge during day 2 of the 2022 Best Ranger Competition April 9.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838484
    VIRIN: 220409-A-DN279-1002
    Filename: DOD_108909673
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2022 Best Ranger Competition Day 2 Demolition Lane B-Roll (120 fps), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

