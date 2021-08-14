Team Charleston hosts the 2022 Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838451
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-MZ355-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_108909504
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
