    Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Team Charleston hosts the 2022 Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838451
    VIRIN: 220410-F-MZ355-5002
    Filename: DOD_108909504
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Airpower
    AF75
    TitansOfFlight
    JBCAirExpo22
    BestAF

