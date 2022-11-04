MG Todd Royar and CSM Bradford Smith sit down with Kevin Fleagle to discuss a Logistics Assistance Representatives or LARS.
Topics discussed:
What is a Logistics Assistance Representative?
How are LARs assigned?
What do they/should they do for a unit?
and more.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838441
|VIRIN:
|220411-O-CT301-595
|Filename:
|DOD_108909353
|Length:
|00:13:00
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 1 - LARS, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT