Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 1 - LARS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    MG Todd Royar and CSM Bradford Smith sit down with Kevin Fleagle to discuss a Logistics Assistance Representatives or LARS.

    Topics discussed:
    What is a Logistics Assistance Representative?
    How are LARs assigned?
    What do they/should they do for a unit?
    and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838441
    VIRIN: 220411-O-CT301-595
    Filename: DOD_108909353
    Length: 00:13:00
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 1 - LARS, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    LARs
    AMCOM
    Logistics Assistance Representative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT