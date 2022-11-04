What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 1 - LARS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MG Todd Royar and CSM Bradford Smith sit down with Kevin Fleagle to discuss a Logistics Assistance Representatives or LARS.



Topics discussed:

What is a Logistics Assistance Representative?

How are LARs assigned?

What do they/should they do for a unit?

and more.