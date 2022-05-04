693 ART prioritizes well-being of Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 693rd Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Group Airmen Resiliency Team serves as a lifeline for 693 ISRG Airmen through mental health, physical health and spiritual health services. The ART consists of a group psychologist, mental health technicians, a chaplain, a religious affairs specialist, a medical doctor, and medical technicians to ensure the best possible care for their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)