The 693rd Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Group Airmen Resiliency Team serves as a lifeline for 693 ISRG Airmen through mental health, physical health and spiritual health services. The ART consists of a group psychologist, mental health technicians, a chaplain, a religious affairs specialist, a medical doctor, and medical technicians to ensure the best possible care for their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 08:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838435
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-FN350-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108909247
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 693 ART prioritizes well-being of Airmen, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
