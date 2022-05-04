Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    693 ART prioritizes well-being of Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 693rd Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Group Airmen Resiliency Team serves as a lifeline for 693 ISRG Airmen through mental health, physical health and spiritual health services. The ART consists of a group psychologist, mental health technicians, a chaplain, a religious affairs specialist, a medical doctor, and medical technicians to ensure the best possible care for their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838435
    VIRIN: 220405-F-FN350-0001
    Filename: DOD_108909247
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    mental health
    resilience
    693 ISRG
    693rd Airmen Resiliency Team
    693 ART

