    AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - SMSgt Quentin Davis Jr.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Master Sgt. Quentin Davis Jr., 39th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, shares some of his priorities as a first sergeant during an AFN Incirlik radio interview April 6, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Davis gave his perspective on empowerment and what it means to truly pay it forward to the future leaders of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 06:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838432
    VIRIN: 220406-F-TO512-1002
    Filename: DOD_108909099
    Length: 00:10:36
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - SMSgt Quentin Davis Jr., by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Empowerment
    Broll
    1st Shirt

